‘Avatar’ grew out of a dream of James Cameron’s mother and met all kinds of challenges to shape it – Movie News

It has been more than a decade since Avatar, the film that marked a before and after in the audiovisual worldIt will hit theaters. Now, the universe created by James Cameron plans to release several sequels in the coming years. The first, Avatar: The Water Sense, hits theaters on December 16. For this reason, the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema returns to the big screen tomorrow, September 30.

The viewers already know the Na’vi, the wonderful world of Pandora and the incredible story of Neytiri and Jake Sully. But what is the origin of the Na’vi? How long did it take Cameron to make Avatar? How was the preparation of the actors? Next, we tell you these and other curiosities of Avatar.

The origin of the Na’vi





Why are the Na’vi blue? Since 2009, many viewers have asked this question. The main reason is why Cameron wanted to do a parallelism with the Hindu deities. In addition to being the favorite color of the director. These are the best known theories, but there is a curious fact behind the origin.

The Na’vi design is also inspired by a dream Cameron’s mother had. Yes, as you are reading. The filmmaker’s mother dreamed of a tall, blue woman, characteristics very similar to those of the director’s characters.

Also, the language of the Na’vi It was created by the linguist Paul Frommer, who gave him a few words on which the director had to start. The idea was that it be easy to pronounce but not resemble any human language. A language that in 2009 became a complete success.

A long way until it premiered





cameron wrote Avatar 15 years before the audiovisual project began. It was originally created as a novel. That yes, the director had the conviction to turn it into a film when there were enough technological means to recreate the fantastic landscapes of the story in the most real way possible.

When the director saw Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and its realistic movements, the director decided that it was time to make Avatar. The character’s realism from the hit trilogy was so impressive that Cameron realized that CGI technology had advanced enough to be able to realize your project.

The wonderful world of Pandora





Most of the scenarios Avatar are recreated with photorealistic CGI screens, so less than half of the film is “real scenes.” However, several locations were recorded in the Gulf of Mexico to later recreate them. Furthermore, the designers were inspired by the mountains of China’s national park, zhangjiajie, to create the floating mountains of Pandora. In fact, one of the mountains was named Avatar Hallelujah Mountain in honor of the film.

The planet of Pandora is so peculiar because its nature, its animals and the Na’vi are connected. A connection developed by Cameron based on the concept of Gaia described in Foundation’s EdgeIsaac Asimov’s novel. A quality that makes this imaginary world wonderful and special.

The difficult creation of Sigourney Weaver’s avatar





Creating the characters with CGI was not an easy task. However, there was one character that was quite difficult to create. We are talking about the character of Sigourney Weaver, and that is that her fine nose did not adapt well to the leonine nose of the Na’vi. In addition, the aspect of her avatar had to be her 18 years younger and, for this, they took photos of the actress in Alien (1979).

By the way, a very curious fact. Weaver was inspired to play his character by Cameron himself. The idealistic and brilliant perfectionism, the approach with which she sees things and the huge heart of her character are qualities of the director, so the actress always tried to be faithful to the Cameron personality.

The preparation of the team





The performances of the leads are done to perfection and very realistic. To do this, Cameron took the cast and production crew to Hawaii. The director wanted them to get an idea of ​​what it would be like to live in the Jungle of Pandora, since when it was their turn to shoot they would not be in a jungle.

So, Cameron and the whole team went to spend a few days exploring the forests of Hawaii and living like a tribe: making fire, eating fish, etc. The experience was so immersive that Zoe Saldana was characterized as a warrior, even sporting a tail similar to her character’s.

