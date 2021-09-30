Avatar: Has Vin Diesel confirmed his involvement in the sequels?







In April 2019, Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious, had posted through his official Instagram profile a video from the sequel set of Avatar in which he appeared alongside the director James Cameron.

At the time, it seems that video had somehow confirmed the actor’s involvement in Cameron’s blockbuster, but we haven’t heard anything about it since. However, in a recent interview with MTV News on the occasion of the promotion of Fast and Furious 9, it seems that Diesel has confirmed that he will appear in the famous franchise.

Street Twitter, journalist Josh Horowitz published an excerpt from the aforementioned interview, in which he is asked Vin Diesel to comment on the rumors that he would like him in the cast of the sequels to Avatar. His answer, which at this point does not seem to leave any doubt, was the following: “I’ve spent time with him, but I haven’t shot anything yet. I love James Cameron. I really love it. I love this saga. Yes, I think it’s safe to say that we will work together. “

Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.