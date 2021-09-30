News

Avatar: Has Vin Diesel confirmed his involvement in the sequels?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

avatar 2

In April 2019, Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious, had posted through his official Instagram profile a video from the sequel set of Avatar in which he appeared alongside the director James Cameron.

At the time, it seems that video had somehow confirmed the actor’s involvement in Cameron’s blockbuster, but we haven’t heard anything about it since. However, in a recent interview with MTV News on the occasion of the promotion of Fast and Furious 9, it seems that Diesel has confirmed that he will appear in the famous franchise.

Street Twitter, journalist Josh Horowitz published an excerpt from the aforementioned interview, in which he is asked Vin Diesel to comment on the rumors that he would like him in the cast of the sequels to Avatar. His answer, which at this point does not seem to leave any doubt, was the following: “I’ve spent time with him, but I haven’t shot anything yet. I love James Cameron. I really love it. I love this saga. Yes, I think it’s safe to say that we will work together. “

Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

Loading...
Advertisements

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

674
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
499
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
488
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
485
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
483
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
471
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
469
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
467
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
461
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top