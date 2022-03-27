avatar information

No less than ten years have passed since the premiere of the first ‘Avatar’, a film that since then (except for a small parenthesis in 2019 in which it momentarily gave way to ‘Avengers: Endgame’) has crowned the list of highest-grossing films history, with a collection of 2,847,246,203 dollars. Several years after its premiere, in 2015, it was announced that not one but several sequels would arrive. of the adventures on the planet Pandora.

We have collected everything we know so far about ‘Avatar 2’which will hit theaters at the end of 2022, so that the wait until the return to Pandora becomes more bearable.

When is the release date?

The premiere date of ‘Avatar 2’, if nothing changes again, is the December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 will arrive on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

What do we know about the synopsis?

James Cameron has not told much about the argument, but he has advanced in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that “the story of the sequels will follow Jake, Neytiri and their children. It is more of a family saga about their problems with humans” Producer Jon Landau specified that “this is the story of the sully family and what someone has to do to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri are forced to leave home, so they go outside and explore different regions of Pandora, spending a lot of time on the water.” Part of the setting comes from Cameron’s contact with the Polynesian cultures, which he encountered when went down into the Mariana Trench in 2013.

The plot will also deal, eight years after what was seen in the original film, the meeting of the family with a new clan, the Metkayina, which will bring conflicts and problems of adaptation. The second and third films in the series will form a story arc, although they can be seen independently. The humans will also return, it is not known in what terms, and a group of evil Na’vi (which could be those Metkayina). What is clear is that Sully’s family will be the center of the four planned films.

What data do we have on the distribution?

Many of the performers from the first film They return in ‘Avatar 2’: Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as General Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver as Doctor Grace Augustine. Weaver, however, has stated that she would play a new character that she would change in the sequels. The most notable additions to the cast are Kate Winslet and David Thewlis, joined by Jake and Neytiri’s three children: Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak) and Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey).

All the actors whose characters are part of Sully and Neytiri’s family went through a long six-month preparation process, since we will see how they move easily under water, holding up to five minutes without oxygen. They were trained to last longer underwater and communicate with a sign language designed for the occasion. The goal: to make underwater images as realistic as possible.

What has been the process of writing the script for the sequels?

Seven years James Cameron has been involved in the scripts of the sequels, the first three alone. In this initial phase of planning the continuations, Cameron thought about getting the characters off the planet, and having them visit other moons of Polyphemus.. One of the original ideas was used in the comic ‘Avatar: The High Ground’, and it is believed that was Cameron’s more or less final script for ‘Avatar 2’ in 2013.

Between 2013 and 2017, Josh Friedman, screenwriter of Spielberg’s ‘War of the Worlds’ and co-creator of the ‘Foundation’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ series, and who helped turn the initial three-part saga into a five-part saga, entered the project. . While Friedman polished the scripts, Cameron embarked, between 2014 and 2017, in the long process of developing the technology needed to make movies.

What happened after 2014?

Between 2014 and 2017, Cameron was immersed (and never better said) in the development of different technologies to shoot the film, such as a new way of capturing movements underwater, since with the traditional technique a series of reflections were generated that spoiled the image. Meanwhile, the scripts were polished and closed. In July 2017, Weta Digital, Peter Jackson’s special effects company, announced that he would be working on all four sequels.

This lengthy process of motion capture for the cast is part of the pre-production of movies, but it also shapes most of the footage in movies. Between 2019 and 2020, after the long underwater filming process, principal photography began in New Zealand and also with real actorsin a process that would last five months.

In what order have the sequels been shot?

‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Avatar 3’ have been shot sequentiallyand the same will be done with ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘Avatar 5’, since they form independent narrative nuclei.

Has the purchase of Fox or the pandemic affected filming?

As for the purchase of Fox by Disney, in principle it has not affected the development of the film, beyond the fact that Disney’s financial muscle will allow the products derived from the films to be much larger. The sale was made public when Cameron had been shooting for two months. As for COVID, ## filming was halted in early 2020 and resumed in May as New Zealand had completely eradicated the virus. This made ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Avatar 3’ the first films whose filming was resumed after the outbreak of the pandemic. In September the filming had concluded.

How many times has the release date been pushed back?

A total of seven times. Already in pre-production, the original date of October 2010 jumped to December 2014 and in that phase of the shooting it was delayed up to five times. Cameron always justified it by the needs of developing the technology necessary to shoot or the time needed to write several sequels simultaneously, although there were also changes that were rumored to be due to coincidence with rival releases, such as ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

When in May 2019 Disney, already with Fox in its portfolio, the company remade its entire release schedule, it delayed ‘Avatar’ and all its sequels. The original plan was to alternate ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Avatar’ films until 2027, and Cameron had the gaps of 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The pandemic forced him to rethink that idea, since the filming of the digital effects in Los Angeles prevented the premiere in 2021. In July 2020, practically all Disney movies (including ‘Avatar’) were delayed by a year.