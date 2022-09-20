Avatar re-release tickets are now on sale – PressPerú

Latin America.- Tickets for AVATAR are now on sale. On September 22, one of the most impressive and influential films of recent times returns to theaters. AVATAR, James Cameron’s epic adventure released in 2009 and winner of three Oscar® Awards, returns to the big screen in 3D and large formats, inviting audiences to revisit the planet of Pandora in the year 2154 and relive the fight of a man for saving the alien moon who learns to call home.

James Cameron introduced viewers to a universe never seen before, and AVATAR quickly became a unique cultural phenomenon, wowing audiences and critics alike. The film set a new standard for the cinematic experience, combining spectacle, captivating characters and technological innovation in the service of an immersive and emotional story. Thirteen years later, it continues to amaze and inspire fans of all ages.

THE STORY OF AVATAR

The film, written and directed by Cameron, follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a wheelchair-bound ex-marine recruited to travel light-years across the universe to a human outpost on Pandora, where a corporate consortium is mining a exotic mineral that is the key to solving the Earth’s energy crisis. Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they have created the Avatar Program, in which human “drivers” have their consciousness linked to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air.

Reborn as an avatar, Jake is able to walk again and is tasked with infiltrating Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi, who have become a major obstacle in extracting the precious mineral. But after a Na’vi, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, everything changes. Jake is taken in by his clan and learns how to become one of them. As Jake’s relationship with his reluctant teacher Neytiri deepens, he learns to respect the Na’vi way and eventually takes his place among the native tribe. Soon, events lead him into a clash of civilizations, and Jake faces the ultimate test as he leads a monumental battle that will decide the fate of an entire world.

AN IDEA IS BORN

The first sketches of AVATAR took shape from the hand of Cameron in 1994, but the germ of the story can be traced back to the filmmaker’s childhood. “I had dreamed of creating a movie like this, set in another world of great danger and beauty, ever since I was a kid reading science fiction and comic books galore, sitting in math class drawing creatures and aliens, hidden behind from the textbook. With AVATAR I finally had my chance,” says Cameron.

When the filmmaker began to devise the project in the mid-1990s, the technology necessary to carry it out was not yet available. Cameron put the proposal on hold until in 2005 he began to work intensively on it.

Production on AVATAR spanned four years, making the film Cameron’s most challenging project to date. The filmmaker presented his masterpiece on December 18, 2009 in 3,452 theaters in North America, plus another 17,222 worldwide. Upon its release, AVATAR became the most successful film of all time, grossing over $2.8 billion worldwide. It earned a total of nine Oscar® nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, and received the prestigious statuette in the Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects categories.

REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY AT THE SERVICE OF THE STORY

The technological innovation associated with the creation process of AVATAR is a key element of its invaluable legacy.

Seeking to differentiate himself from the cinematic tradition that preceded him, Cameron refused to use make-up effects to bring the inhabitants of Pandora to life. The director warned that the generation of characters by computer opened up a universe of immense possibilities, allowing the proportions of facial features to be altered, silhouettes to be modified, and the skin tones to be uniquely rich, among other aspects.

In 2005, however, there was concern that the computer-generated characters might not look quite real. Thus, Cameron’s team sought to go far beyond previous efforts to ensure the full reality of the characters. To achieve this, they developed a new image-based facial performance capture system, using a head-mounted camera to accurately record the smallest nuances of actors’ facial performances. Most importantly, the camera recorded eye movement, which had not been the case with previous systems.

To achieve a completely realistic portrayal of the characters, he joined forces with director Peter Jackson’s award-winning New Zealand visual effects studio WETA Digital. It was critical to Cameron from the start that every detail of the actors’ performances be preserved in the final CGI characters that appeared on screen. For WETA, this involved ensuring that highly accurate data was recorded at the time the scenes were being made, and also required over a year of work by the animation team to create the technology that would allow the CG characters to play. moved exactly like the actors whose performance they were mirroring.

Another innovation created especially for AVATAR was the virtual camera, which allowed Cameron to shoot scenes within his computer-generated world, as if he were shooting on a Hollywood set. Every plant, every tree, every rock in the world of AVATAR was created and rendered on WETA Digital’s computers. Significant advances in lighting, shading, and rendering allowed WETA to create a photorealistic world with uncanny detail yet striking as completely natural.

VISITING PANDORA

The “AVATAR phenomenon” had a new milestone in the American summer of 2017, when Pandora – The World of Avatar opened its doors in the Animal Kingdom park of Walt Disney World Resort. The space, one of the most convening in the park, includes three attractions, restaurants, shops and more experiences inspired by the world of the film. Pandora – The World of Avatar immerses guests in a mystical world of floating mountains and bioluminescent rainforests that extend adventures from day to night.

“I never thought I would see the day that the Pandora I envisioned could become physically real. Working with Disney to bring this world to life has been an incredible experience, and the result is something I think everyone will love. It really feels like you’re walking into a dream,” Cameron said in the days leading up to the opening.

