“Avatar” returned to theaters repowered

The return of “Avatar” to theaters in Venezuela occurs 13 years after becoming the highest grossing film of all time. In brilliant 3D, James Cameron’s epic adventure grows on a giant screen to recall the wonders of this blockbuster. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephan Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, the film also refreshes the memory a few months after the premiere of its sequel.

Although no new elements are added to the footage, the viewer seems to be facing an improved project. The quality of the film is enhanced by using new technologies offering incredible sharpness, just to talk about technical aspects. The story, as current as when it was originally released, takes us into the selfishness of some capable of destroying environments and civilizations to make their coffers grow. In the midst of everything, we also follow a beautiful love story that once again takes our breath away and tears away.

On the other hand, the new generations have the opportunity to live this adventure before the sequel “Avatar: the path of water” is released in theaters. By the way, at the end of the credits, they include a sequence from the film to come that shows us the essence of the new story. In it, the fight will now be in the oceans and seas.

Back to Pandora

In addition to the full color and depth images, the public will be able to enjoy the wonderful soundtrack. One more protagonist in the plot, made up of the great James Horner, the same from «Alien» and «Titanic».

Other aspects that are enjoyed and polished are those related to the expressions of the characters. At times one seems to follow a new movie and not a revival. Even the performances and the look of its protagonists are not old at all.

If you have a chance to see her again, it’s time to do it. I assure you that the trip to Pandora will not disappoint you.