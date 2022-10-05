‘Avatar’ returns to conquer the box office a decade later

It is not surprising that the numbers Avatar is getting in theaters. The highest-grossing film in history has already regained the top of the podium when it was reissued some time agobeating the record set by Avengers: Endgame. Now, on the occasion of the premiere in December of the sequel, the world of Pandora has returned to theaters for the third time with a remastered version and has conquered, among others, the Spanish box office.

According to data from ComScore MoviesJames Cameron’s film has grossed almost a million euros in its opening weekend, unseating Tadeo Jones 3: The Emerald Tablet of first place. Nor have they had anything to do or the terror of Smileneither the wild girl neither the actual trials of Argentina, 1985. Three films that premiered last Friday and that will surely increase their numbers this week with the Film Festival. Regardless of Avatar dominance, Smile has reaped more than half a million euros and the other two have entered the top 10 of the Spanish billboard. Thus, Argentina, 1985 has remained in the position number 10, the wild girl in the eighth position and the story of the dark smiles commands the second position.

Therefore, this testing has gone well for James Cameron and from the looks of it, viewers want to continue watching Na’vi history even though the original film was released over a decade ago. Precisely, that is the temporal distance that Avatar 2 intends to maintain with its predecessor, since the story will also take place ten years later. Jake and Neytiri already have children and too many problems that follow them. The battles are not over and the fight for survival is difficult. What Neytiri will not tolerate so much is the new human son who has joined the family.

Avatar: The Water Sense will hit theaters next December 16. In the sequel we will have again Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the leading roles. Meanwhile Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin represent the new characters. Cameron’s work plans that this science fiction saga will have 3 more brand new titles until 2026. will he get the sense of water reach the top of the world box office just like its predecessor?