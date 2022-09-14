“Avatar” returns to Peruvian cinemas with an improved version on September 22

Shortly after the premiere of the long-awaited second installment of “Avatar”, the first film in the director’s saga james cameron will return to Peruvian cinemas.

On Thursday, September 22”Avatar” will be available again in theaters, as part of the preparation for the premiere of the sequel, which will arrive 13 years after the first part of the story was presented and promises to be a tremendous box office success to close the 2022.

Tickets can be purchased in the official pre-sale starting this Thursday, September 15 at all ticket offices.

“AVATAR”, THE MOST SUCCESSFUL TAPE OF ALL TIME

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, and is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Academy Awards, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

The most successful movie of all time returns once again to theaters across the country on September 22 in 3D and large formats.

“AVATAR: THE SHAPE OF WATER” COMES DECEMBER 2022

Disney confirmed this Wednesday the release date of the sequel to “Avatar” directed by James Cameron, which will hit theaters on December 16 under the title “Avatar: The Way of Water“.

The studio screened the first trailer for the long-awaited film at the conference CinemaCon from Las Vegas, although audiences won’t be able to see it until May 6, when it will be screened exclusively in theaters before the new Marvel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“. A week later, the studio will release the trailer on the internet.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 19 Ended BETTER CALL SAUL: the final analysis

Better Call Saul has ended and no one could hide their sadness. Renato León, together with the film critic and teacher, Jose Carlos Cabrejo, and the RPP cultural journalist, Marco Zanelli, analyze the series that has left its fans melancholic. Is it better than Breaking Bad? Is the ending up to the mark? What is coming now? This and much more just a click away.