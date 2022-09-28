“Avatar” returns to the Dominican billboard, which also has two other premieres

“Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Invitation” arrive in Dominican theaters starting this Thursday along with “Avatar”, the renowned 2009 American film that returns to the big screen in the Dominican Republic, bringing back the Australian actor Sam Worthington and the actress of Dominican origin Zoe Saldaña in the roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

The fantasy project was directed and written by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, who was also involved in the production alongside Jon Landau and Rae Sanchini.

Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine), Michelle Rodriguez (Trudy Chacón) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch) also star in the PG-13-rated adventure scenes that began filming in 2007, eventually premiering for the first time on December 10, 2009 in London.

It is distributed by 20th Century Studios, after being produced by said film studio and Lightstorm Entertainment, Dune Entertainment and Ingenious Film Partners, companies that created it with a budget of 246 million dollars, reaching 2,734 million dollars.

On the other hand, the photography was done by Mauro Fiore, while James Horner was in charge of the music that appears several times in the 161-minute duration of Avatar.

Description. A paraplegic war veteran is sent to establish a human colony on the distant planet of Pandora, but finds himself fighting the human race alongside the Na’vi, the planet’s indigenous race, in this epic sci-fi flick. by James Cameron, director of the Oscar-winning film, Titanic.

The film was shot with digital 3D cameras that will deliver dramatic new life-like performances and computer-generated effects. Australian actor Sam Worthington will star as the reluctant settler, Jake Sully, alongside actress Zoe Saldaña, playing a Na’vi woman, who becomes involved in a romance with the hero.

The revolutionary system created for the film allows the actors’ facial expressions to be captured by a virtual system where they can see what their computer-generated counterparts will be seeing on film.

Peter Jackson’s Academy Award-winning company Weta Digital assisted in supervising the visual effects. Joel Moore, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Michelle Rodríguez are part of the cast, indicates the description published by Caribbean Cinemas.

Awards. The blockbuster film has won several award categories, including “Best Film” at the Golden Globes (2009), “Best Photography” at the Critics Circle (2009), “Best Director” at the Directors Guild (DGA ) (2009), “Best Foreign Film” at the David di Donatello Awards (2009) and, additionally, the awards for best photography, audiovisual effects and artistic direction at the 2009 Oscars.

Critics. “Cameron tells, seduces, engages and impacts. At times he exaggerates and goes too far, it’s true, but in times of entertainment that vanishes the moment the screen goes black, one is grateful and celebrates the excess”, Diego Lerer wrote in Diario Clarín.

+ Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that was directed by the American filmmaker, Olivia Wilde (Bunny), who also leads the cast alongside Florence Pugh (Alice Chambers) and the famous British singer and actor, Harry Styles (Jack Chambers).

The mystery script was made by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, for the film companies that produced it (Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment), while Warner Bros distributes it.

Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Alisha Heng, Ari’el Stachel, Dita Von Teese, Mariah Justice, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, Marcello Julian Reyes and Sydney Chandler are other actors. involved in the R rating proposal.

Note that it will be available on the HBO streaming platform 45 days after its premiere in the United States, which will be on September 23, 2022.

Curious fact. Principal photography for the 122-minute film began on October 20, 2020 and ended on February 13, 2021.

official synopsis. Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky enough to drive into the idealized community of Victory, the company’s empiric town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory scheme and their families.

The social optimism of the 1950s split championed by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate chimerical and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of everyday life in the desert utopia.

Critics. Opinions from film critics have been mostly negative. In fact, Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times commented that Wilde’s failure is mostly a matter of imagination, for while the film is well-acted and well-crafted, it’s not half as disturbing as it wants to be.

“A satirical and somewhat riotous psychological thriller… It seems like there’s a better movie buried somewhere, lost in the frenzy and its unsatisfying exposition,” said Steve Pond, for his part in The Wrap.

+ The Invitation

The horror feature film by the writer Blair Butler, which is titled in Latin America as Invitation to Hell, was directed by Jessica M. Thompson and produced by Emile Gladstone.

The stellar roles are played in 104 minutes by Nathalie Emmanuel, Stephanie Corneliussen and Thomas Doherty, actors who share scenes with Alana Boden, Hugh Skinner, Sean Pertwee and Courtney Taylor, in the roles of Lucy, Oliver, Mr. Field and Grace.

The PG-13 rated film was produced by Emile (The Curse of La Llorona) and debuted on Sony Pictures Releasing on August 26, 2022.

official synopsis. It’s a modern horror thriller about a young woman who is courted and taken in, only to discover that a gothic plot is brewing. Evie has been recruited into a vampire coven, as revealed in the trailer. “What the movie is about” is blood, literal blood, and the concept of kinship.

Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), who lost her mother and has no other known relatives, takes a DNA test and discovers that she has a long-lost cousin she wasn’t aware of.

When she accepts an invitation from her new family to attend a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she is initially seduced by the sexy aristocratic host, but soon finds herself in a nightmare of survival as she uncovers the dark secrets of her family’s past and sinister motivations. behind his extravagant generosity.

Evie will ultimately have to “fight for her life” and “discover the darkest elements of herself in order to survive,” according to Emmanuel. Evie is a person facing financial difficulties, she is not from a wealthy family, she is a lady of color and comes from a very diverse background.

So you’re already somewhat on high alert because you’re already in a disadvantageous position across the board. But what they certainly didn’t anticipate was how smart and cunning she was, as well as how strong she was.

Opinion. “The film, full of very obvious references… It seeks to create a climate but, either out of obligation or lack of talent, ends up throwing everything away. After several gimmicky shots, the film becomes ridiculous without further ado”, Santiago García in Reading Cinema.