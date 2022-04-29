Avatar returns to theaters before the premiere of the sequel | Films

liliana carmona

James Cameron’s film is one of the highest grossing in history

It was in 2009 that james cameron introduced us to the exuberant planet called Pandora, where the Na’vi live, in ‘Avatar’, showing a story that reaches the heart and incredible special effects can be appreciated.

Being a success at the box office, it was confirmed that there would be other films and we did not know much about it, until at the CineMaCon event it was announced that the sequel will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 with the title

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

(the way of the water).

For those of us who haven’t seen the first installment of this franchise in several years, Disney announced that it will be showing again in theaters around the world next year. September 23 with a remastered version.

What is the record for ‘Avatar’ at the box office?

This film, starring Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Stephen Lang and Giovanni Ribisi, It was a hit on the small screen in 2009 and quickly became the highest grossing in history.

How much money did he get? James Cameron’s project grossed 2.789 billion dollars worldwide and it was in 2019 that he lost his place in that table with the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with 2.797 billion dollars, but it only lasted for a short time.

To get the record again‘Avatar’ it was re-released in 2021 in China and eventually grossed $2.847 billion.

