Avatar returns to theaters in 4K HDR three months after the premiere of its sequel

MADRID, 24 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

In the absence of few months for the premiere of Avatar: The sense of waterthat It will be released in theaters on December 16the first film in the saga will return to theaters on September 30 for whet your appetite until its sequel arrives. It will, like when it saw the light in 2009, in 3D and now also in other premium formatsand for this it has a new trailer.

Like the plot of its sequel, and to prepare viewers for its release, the trailer from the Avatar revival focuses on the characters of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), that they will have already formed a family in the second film of the franchise directed by Cameron.

Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time after raising 2,845 million dollars, a barrier they hope to overcome with its theatrical re-release in September. It is a strategy that they already followed in 2021 to to regain a throne that had been taken from him by Avengers: Endgame (2019), film that ranks second globally with 2,797 million dollars collected at the box office. To achieve this, James Cameron’s film was then reissued in China.

After the premiere of Avatar: The sense of water next December 16, the third film in the saga will hit theaters on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 will land in theaters on December 22, 2028.





James Cameron, in addition to suggesting that Avatar 4 and 5 will be completely independent from the rest of the franchise, has also speculated on the possibility that it is not he who takes charge of the last two films of the saga.

“Avatar movies absolutely consume you. I also have other things that I am developing and they are exciting. I don’t know if, over time, after Avatar 3 or Avatar 4 I’ll want to hand over to a director I trust so that he takes over and I can focus on doing other things that also interest me,” said the emblematic director.