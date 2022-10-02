Avatar review. James Cameron’s return to science fiction

Re-released in theaters Avatar by James Cameron. A remastered version in 4K HDR in advance of the premiere of its sequel in December

After twelve long years of silence, James Cameron returned to the fray in 2009 with Avatar, the genre that it is best at: science fiction cinema, now on the occasion of the premiere in December 2022 of its sequel, it returns to theaters with a revised and remastered version in 4K HDR. Also includes a preview of the sense of water.

I do not deny that titanica It was a great movie, but I will always stay with his Terminators and with the second installment of Aliens. Cameron has always been a director who has liked to innovate in the visual aspect in all his films. Without a doubt, with Avatar he did it again and he promises to do it again with Avatar: The Water Sense and its sequels 13 years later.

A film that marked a before and after in the film industry

In fact, long before its premiere, it already marked a before and after in 3D cinema, taking the experience one step further. Some directors after seeing those famous 15 minutes of “Avatar Day”, came to rethink the way they make their movies. So they began to arrive bloody valentine, Final destination, Resident Evil Afterlife. Films that did not go down in history for their grand plot or production. Although there is no doubt that leaving the cinema looking at your clothes to see where your blood has fallen was still an incentive for this class of products.

Finally, no 3D production since the premiere of Avatar has justified the extra cost of admission to see a movie in this format. Since most of the productions were limited to throwing things at the screen and the experience was not as immersive as could be expected. So it has fallen into disuse in recent years. Betting productions on other formats such as IMAX, something that could change again Cameron with the premiere of the next installments of the AVATAR franchise.

The history

The plot of the first Avatar movie took us to the year 2154. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is an ex-Marine confined to a wheelchair who, despite his crippled body, is still a warrior at heart. Jake has been recruited to travel to Pandora, where corporations are mining for a rare mineral that holds the key to solving Earth’s energy crisis problems. Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they have created the Avatar program, in which humans drivers they have their consciousness attached to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air.

These bodies are genetically created from human DNA, mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Already in his avatar form, Jake can walk again. He has been given the mission to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become the biggest obstacle to extracting the mineral. But a beautiful Na’vi, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, and everything changes. Jake is admitted into his clan and learns to be one of them, which makes him undergo many tests and adventures. Meanwhile, the humans continue with his plan, hoping that Jack’s information will be useful to them.

About the movie

The film stars Sam Worthington, an actor who rose to fame for Terminator Salvation, where despite playing a secondary role, he ended up eclipsing John Connor himself, played by Christian Bale. The rest of the cast is made up of Zoe Saldana. (Guardians of the Galaxy)Sigourney Weaver (Alien)Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious)Giovanni Ribisi, Joel Moore, Wes Studi, CCH Pounder, and Laz Alonso.

The film had 9 Oscar nominations, finally obtaining 3, to Best Cinematography, Best Special Effects, and Best Art Direction. As well as two golden globes for best direction and best drama film. As well as other recognitions.

Criticism

After a long time of waiting and the high expectations I had placed on it, (especially after viewing the “Avatar Day” last August), I left the cinema really impressed. It impacted me a lot on a visual level and made me feel sensations in a movie theater that I had long since forgotten. Few are the films that have achieved it, Star Wars (A New Hope), Matrix, The Lord of the Rings, 300 or the last TOP GUN: Maverickand the images that I could see exclusively from Avatar the sense of water a few weeks ago.

Avatar to this day remains after its remastering as a fireworks show. It begins little by little with some fireworks to increase in spectacularity, unfolding its entire repertoire of explosions of light and color towards the end.

Technically, the great realism that was achieved is still outstanding. Few productions of this type have achieved it to date. The remakes of the classics of Disney animation are not bad but they do not reach their height. In a world and creatures created in 3D, all the elements were taken into account to make it as real as possible, the atmosphere, the environmental dust, the plants, the water, everything.

As for the plot, it did not add anything new, being a mixture of Pocahontas Y Dancing with Wolves, natives against cowboys, but in a futuristic setting. Although it makes you think about what large corporations can do for their piece of cake. Commercial interests, putting power before the right to life or the sustainability of the planet, as was done in the past in the Old West or currently anywhere on the planet.

Nor does James Cameron forget his past in this film. The attack ‘Mechs are reminiscent of those used in Aliens, or the ships are very similar to those seen in Terminator. Also highlight the great soundtrack, the work of James Horner that, as he did with Titanic, smelled like Oscar, although he finally ran out of him. As for the interpretations, we must not lose sight of Zoe Saldana, who was really magnificent.

In short, to this day it is still a great film that is well worth seeing again on the big screen remastered.