‘Avatar’? The actress shared photos of her transformation into a na’vi
Anne Hathaway became a na’vi, the blue humanoid race from ‘Avatar’ and caused high expectations to see her in James Cameron’s fantasy and science fiction saga.
More than 10 years ago, ‘Avatar’ transported us to Pandora and introduced us to the humanoid Na’vi race and their electric blue color.
During the long wait for the sequel to James Cameron’s film, the production has given us several behind-the-scenes photos of the actors who will star in this film, such as Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and more.
However, beyond these photos, Anne Hathaway caused an impact with her characterization as a character from ‘Avatar’. The photos of her as a na’vi caused many fans to be excited to think that the actress will also be part of this science fiction saga.
On the last weekend of March 2022, Anne Hathaway shared three photos of her transformation into a Pandoran on her Instagram.
Two of the images showed a bit of the process that went through to have the pointed ears of the Na’vi and their characteristic blue skin color; while the post’s main photo of her wowed with her complete transformation into an ‘Avatar’ character.
The photos of Anne quickly caused several of her followers to ask her if she will be part of the cast of the James Cameron movie. Others showed her emotion at seeing her characterized in this way and even baptized her as “Anne Avatar”.