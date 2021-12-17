Avatar: The sequels will be set partially on Earth

On the occasion of the new episode Directors on Directors by Variety, which saw guests James Cameron And Denis Villeneuve, we have learned that the sequels to Avatar they will also partially take place on Earth.

Although Cameron doesn’t let it slip too much, he reveals that the sequels to Avatar he has been working on for several years now will be different from the first film, in the sense that parts of these new stories will also take place on Earth as well as in the fictional world of Pandora.

“Just like Dunes it unfolds across worlds, successive Avatars unfold across, certainly across two worlds, because part of the events unfold on Earth as the story evolves. “

Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.