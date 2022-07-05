Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron doesn’t know if his film will be a box office success

After years of waiting, fans had the opportunity, during the preview of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madnessto discover the long-awaited trailer of Avatar: The Way of Waterthe new Blockbuster from james cameron. The first film, released in 2019, had totaled $2.847 billion in revenue world championships, retaining its first place against the behemoth Avengers: Endgame. With multiple postponements linked to a production constantly pushing the limits of technique and the inconveniences linked to covid-19, the film will arrive in our French theaters on December 14, 2022.

However, releasing the sequel more than 13 years after the first one is a big gamble and james cameron takes the risk that the feature film does not make as much money, as he declared to the media Empire :

“If we made 20% or 30% less because the market just doesn’t exist anymore, that would be bad. »

Realized by james cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios, Avatar: The Way of Water features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.