‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Kate Winslet and more actors involved | Films

The actress returned to work with James Cameron after collaborating on Titanic.

Behind the trailer premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Much has been said about the actors involved in the sequel to the film. In particular, the topic of conversation has revolved around Kate Winslet, whom many say they identified in the preview.

According to the public Kate Winslet appears in the underwater shots of the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. In these you can see a Na’vi in ​​particular swimming around the corals, which many say bears a resemblance to the English actress.

what is known about Kate Winslet in Avatar 2 is that his character is called Ronal, he is part of the Metkayina tribe of Pandora and will have a major role in the sequel. In addition, the interpreter has come to give statements about the underwater shots that she had to do in the film, for which she spent up to 7 minutes without breathing.

This will be the second time Winslet has collaborated with James Cameron, who also directed her in titanica (1997).

Does Anne Hathaway go out in Avatar 2?

After the launch of the trailer Avatar 2 many say that Anne Hathaway also participates in the film. This is because the actress shared her characterization on Instagram a few weeks ago as Neytiri, a character that originally belongs to Zoe Saldaña.

Nevertheless, that costume was actually used by Anne Hathaway’s character in chapter 4 of the series WeCrashed. The actress was so delighted with the characterization that she decided to share it on social networks, but it has nothing to do with the film – well, only with the inspiration of the character.

Among the actors who will participate in Avatar: The Way of Water They include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. The sequel to the 2009 film It will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022.

We will have to wait to confirm if Ronan, Kate Winslet’s character, is the Na’vi from the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.