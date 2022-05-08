Avatar: The Way of Water launches its first trailer of the new film by James Cameron

LAfter 13 long years of waiting, the saga of Avatar, in a story that was postponed. Now the story of james cameron took advantage of the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse” for Fox to launch the first trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water”promising a great new story, in the pre-story shorts from Marvel Studios.

Early criticism of the story indicates that the second part of the Avatar story is “visually impressive”.

The premiere is scheduled for December 16 of this year and can be seen in 3D to more realistically appreciate the deployment of technology that shaped the mind of the director in the film. These are some curiosities of the sequel to the story of jake sully in his adventure on the planet Pandora.

The story will continue to revolve around the relationship between Jake Sully and his native partner Neytiri, who must face a new threat that forces them to leave their home and explore new regions of Pandora. The characters will be embodied by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanawho will be modified with technology to become members of the tribe Omaticaya.

Filming started in California, in August 2017. They then moved to New Zealand, where the recording lasted until September 2020. Then the post-production phase began.

In this sequel they return to the cast: CCH Pounder (Mo’at), Gionvanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Matt Gerald (Lyle Wainfleet) and Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch).

will also appear Kate Winsletwho previously worked with Cameron on Titanics, as one of the new faces in the film, along with Jamie Flatters and Trinity Bliss, as the mestizo children of the leading couple, in addition to Jack Champion, adopted son of Jake and Neytiri. They are also expected to participate Vin Diesel and CJ Jones although it is not clear what his role in the story will be.

For his part, the director James Shrimp hopes to break the record for the third time highest grossing movie in historyafter Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009).

On this occasion, the special effects are intended to offer a visual realism in an underwater world.

The third part of the tape Avatar 3 is already filmed. It will be released on December 20, 2024, depending on the success of Avatar 2. If it is well received, Cameron will release Avatar 4 in 2026 Y Avatar 5 in 2028.