Entertainment

Avatar: The Way of Water launches its first trailer of the new film by James Cameron

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

The story seeks to show an underwater landscape of the planet Pandora
20th Century Studios

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

An AI recreates the Harry Potter characters as in the novels

9 mins ago

Billie Eilish announces climate talks on the sidelines of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour

11 mins ago

The truth behind the romance of the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and Paul Walker

20 mins ago

Pusha T can’t go to Canada because of his clash with Drake!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button