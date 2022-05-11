Avatar: The Way of Water | Trailer gets 148 million views in its first 24 hours

Avatar- 83%, directed by James Cameron, hit theaters in 2009 and left everyone spellbound. The public has been waiting for more than a decade for the return of the Na’vi, and finally last Monday the first teaser trailer was released that presents the new installment Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues with the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri Omaticaya, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

Following its exclusive theatrical release last weekend, this first trailer has already generated a huge wave of interest since it debuted online early Monday, May 9, and has been viewed a massive number of times. The trailer closed its first 24 hours on the Internet with a total of 148.6 million global views, including 23 million in China alone, according to data from Disney and 20th Century.

The first look at Avatar 2 has already surpassed the numbers of all the trailers for the most recent Star Wars movies, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. Like Avatar 2the teaser of The Rise of Skywalker it was also exclusively screened in theaters previously. The number of total views of the sneak peek The Way of Water does not include the millions of people who saw it in theaters last week before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%.

Comparing views with trailers for other notable films, Fast & Furious 9 – 65% of Universal got 202.7 million views online in its first 24 hours; Black Widow- 87%, 116.8 million; Incredibles 2 – 90%, 113.1 million; Y Rise of Skywalker, 112.4 million. Without a doubt, this sequel to james cameron promises to be a box office success following in the footsteps of the first installment.

Avatar 2 It has a premiere scheduled for December 16 of this year and the plot focuses on the return of Jake, Neytiri and their family, and everything they do to stay safe. In addition to having back Sam Worthington Y Zoe SaldanaThe film’s cast includes Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

We leave you the synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water then:

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have started a family and are doing their best to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must wage a difficult war against the humans.

