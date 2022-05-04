Entertainment

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: trailer is praised by critics after the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2” | James Cameron | Sam Worthington | Zoe Saldana | Films

“Avatar”, the James Cameron film that became the highest grossing film of all time, will return with its sequel after more than 10 years. A small official preview of “Avatar: the way of the water” was recently shown during the red carpet and premiere of “Doctor Strange 2″, which brought with it the first criticism from the specialized press. The official trailer is expected to hit the public very soon.

