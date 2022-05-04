Avatar: The Way of Water | Zoe Saldana is nervous about the premiere of the sequel and explains the difficulties of returning to this world

There is no denying that James Cameron is a visionary and Avatar – 83% showed that their ambition could also be an inspiration to other creatives, from fellow directors to visual effects experts. Although you can criticize the simplicity of its story, the 2009 film changed the course of cinema forever, including how we consume works in 3D and how motion capture works to give more realism to fantastical characters. The long-awaited sequels will finally start this year with Avatar: The Way of Water, but the expectations could be too high to meet them, something that already makes Zoe Saldana, the protagonist of the saga, nervous.

Avatar stars Jake (Sam Worthington), a military man who lost the mobility of his legs and was left behind in his desire to serve his country, who then finds a unique opportunity when his twin brother dies and he can take his place. for a new mission that leads him to infiltrate the inhabitants of Pandora known as Na’vi. What begins as just another job becomes a hope for him, as he begins to admire and respect his life experiences and philosophies, which totally contrast with human capitalism. Unsurprisingly, an important part of Jake’s shift in loyalties is that he meets and falls in love with a villager named Neytiri, who serves as his guide into this world.

One can notice the criticism of the exploitation of resources and the abuse of big companies, but there are also some clichés in the plot that caused a wave of criticism for showing, once again, the story of a white savior and a tribe that first it looks dated and less advanced. Beyond these comments, which continue to provoke arduous debates among specialists, Avatar It remains one of the most important titles in the history of cinema.

Just like it happened with Titanic – 88% or Terminator 2: Judgment Day – 92%, Avatar it applies technology that simply didn’t exist before Cameron envisioned it. One of the director’s greatest virtues is that he is a perfectionist who likes to improve himself over and over again, making technology serve him and not the other way around, as happens with other directors. That’s why working on the sequels took so long, and that’s because he wanted to take the story to underwater places that couldn’t be done with the visual effects you had back then.

james cameron is determined to create another four films of Avatar, and what once felt like a fool’s dream is now a palpable reality. The first advance of Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich will be released worldwide with the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, has surprised critics, who have already begun to create expectations about this sequel that will be released, finally, at the end of this year. In a regular franchise it’s hard enough to maintain quality and the attention of the fans installment after installment, but in the case of Avatar the scale is even larger, and much more difficult to meet. Zoë Saldana talked with Entertainment Weekly and explained how anxious she is for the premiere of this project:

It’s exciting, very stressful. It’s also humbling, you know? The wait is over. And we can share something that we love so much with so many people that we know love it too.

The actress had to train very hard to bring Neytiri to life again, a totally different experience from playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Both ask for a different kind of sacrifice, but they are very well established in their respective fields. With Gamora it’s a more traditional approach where you wake up at 3am and go through the whole process for the prosthetics. And, in a way, when you see yourself you feel like Gamora, obviously, you transform, you know? And when we talk about Neytiri it is more of a practice. There are months of training, not only practicing with your director, but also with movement coaches, and you have to travel to the jungle and feel what it is like to have to make your own food with all the elements that are around you.

Although getting involved in this franchise has been exhausting, tiresome and has taken several years of her life, Saldana has no regrets and is as committed as she is. james cameron to finish the aftermath.

If all goes according to Cameron’s plan, Avatar 5 It will be released in December 2028, and it is expected to be so, because although the advances of the second part have drawn the attention of the public, it is also very easy to lose interest and the thread of the story that is being told, especially because now there are so many other franchises waiting to be in the spotlight. For now, and to take advantage of the excitement for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Waterseveral theaters around the world will re-release the original film in September of this year.

