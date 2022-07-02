Avatar: The Way of Water | Sigourney Weaver will play a teenage Na’vi

On November 18, 2009, James Cameron turned the world upside down with an amazing science fiction film that would go down in history as the highest grossing movie of all time. The Avatar story (83%) featured the Na’vi, a blue-skinned humanoid race inhabiting Pandora, a moon that is home to amazing biodiversity. With a massive gross of over $2.8 billion worldwide, Avatarstarring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, wowed audiences at the time with state-of-the-art special effects and a plot that paved the way for the exploration of a fictional culture quite different from the human one, which has a close connection with its magnificent nature.

Also read: Avatar: The Way of Water | New Images Reveal Kate Winslet’s Character

In Avatar, Sigourney Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, an astrobiologist and director of the Avatar project, who supports Jake Sully (Worthington) and advocates peaceful relations between humans and Na’vi. For some time now, it has been announced that Weaver would return for the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which will hit theaters in December of this year. However, the return of the actress caused certain doubts among the fans, since the character of Weaver she dies at the end of the first installment, so the possibility of Dr. Grace being revived in some way for her big return to the franchise was debated.

It was recently revealed that this was not the case, as in Avatar 2, Weaver plays a completely new character. The actress, now 72 years old, plays Kiri, a teenage Na’vi, adopted daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri (Saldana). All this information was shared exclusively with Empirewhere Weaver revealed her character and spoke of the great challenge that this meant for her:

We also recommend: Star Wars: Novel Reveals Why Rey Was Abandoned By Her Parents On Jakku

Continue reading the story

I think we all remember pretty well what we felt as teenagers, I certainly do. I was 177 or 179 cm when I was 11 years old. She had a strong feeling that Kiri would be uncomfortable most of the time. She is looking for who she is. She thrilled me that Jim gave me that challenge.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE ALERT. She meets Sigourney Weaver’s new character in #Avatar: The Way Of Water: Jake and Neytiri’s teenage Na’vi daughter, Kiri.

james cameronwho also directed Aliens (98%), a 1986 hit starring Weaveradded the following in the interview:

As an acting challenge, it’s great. We’re going to have a 60-something-year-old actor playing a character [décadas más joven que] your actual biological age. Sig thought it was all kinds of fun. Sigourney grew younger. He looked younger, had more energy, and never quite left Kiri during our entire capture period. He had a sparkle in his face and a lightness in his step and a fun spirit.

We leave you the synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water next:

Jake Sully lives with his new family on the planet of Pandora. When a known threat returns, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect the planet from him.

In case you missed it: Taron Egerton would have already had a meeting with Marvel Studios to be Wolverine?