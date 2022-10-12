‘Avatar’: there are few days left to enjoy it on the big screen, photo

Avatar was released again in theaters across the country after thirteen years, and they are already more than 180 thousand people who enjoyed this experience on the big screen.

Months after the arrival of its sequel, it is a major event in the history of cinema. Considered an instant classic of the genre of Science fictionhis argument faced a new audience.

This revival has been a rage not only in our country, but also around the world, which in some way will prepare the ground for its long-awaited sequel. Avatar: The Shape of Wateris more than just a strategy, it is a meeting of the audience with one of the most popular stories of contemporary science fiction.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez Y Sigourney Weaver, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Academy Awards, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

The movie most successful of all time will only be on the billboard until this Wednesday, October 12 in 3D and large formats, in addition to the dubbed and subtitled version.