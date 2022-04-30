Avatar wanted to revolutionize the video game on PC with an impossible technology 13 years ago that few remember

Ah, video games based on movies! We could almost say it was a genre unto itself with numerous adaptations here and there. Very few movies were saved from having their equivalent in the video game. The Lord of the Rings, King Arthur, King Kong with its potentially dangerous DRM… All blockbuster franchises that wanted to attract the attention of the little ones with interactive versions, sometimes decals 1:1 seen on the big screen.

Avatar, the last great science fiction of the 2000s, was not going to miss this phenomenon. Ubisoft I wanted to put all the meat back on the grill and replicate what I had learned thanks to Peter Jackson’s giant ape. So in 2007 they decided to give green light to a video game based on the James Cameron license —which was supposed to hit stores a week before the film—, with the participation of the Canadian, Yannis Mallat (visible head of Ubisoft Montreal and producer of Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones or Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots) a millionaire budget and one tangential fling on view at the cinema.

In fact, the intention of the French company was to emulate Enter the Matrix in a certain way, the great project of the Wachowski Sisters to connect the Matrix and Matrix: Reloaded with a own interactive universe away from the cinema, but with the film as a reference. Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, and Stephen Lang reprized their roles in the video game; Cameron was involved since 2007 on it; and the Dunia Engine developed by Crytek and Ubisoft, which has signed games like Far Cry 6, sought to replicate the same stunning visual display from 20th Century Fox for the film.

Ubisoft seemed to be clear about the future success of a game that was conceived as the biggest thing the Gauls had done to date, so much so that they acquired Hybride Technologies as a collaborative studio. Hybride worked on Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and Zack Snyder’s 300. In fact, Yves Guillemot wanted to compete with WetaDigital —to whom we owe the effects of The Lord of the Rings or Zack Snyder’s most recent Justice League— and Mallat accompanied this by declaring that “this is the most advanced project of the entire strategy that Ubisoft is promoting”.





The Ubisoft Montreal team had 2 years for a massive and secret project. The secrecy was such that Mallat himself pointed out that he came to seem like a bunker more than a development studio. Avatar was presented that same 2009 with a first trailer, so for prevent leaks, Ubisoft worked on computers without an Internet connection or USB ports. The contact between Cameron and the study was carried out by Patrick Naud, the executive producer, with a direct connection without intermediaries to avoid “smashing the surprise”. Everything was synonymous with epic, massive and hopeful.

“Pandora is beautiful and deadly. When you’re first introduced to her in the game, the deadly part is what you see and then as you go deeper, the beauty starts to unfold and you realize it’s paradise. It’s really the garden of Eden”.

To make matters worse, the game did not satisfy the press and even the PC version got lower marks than its sisters on different consoles.

James Cameron and Jon Landau —close to the director and producer of Titanic or Avatar itself— signed many of the behind the scenes with phrases that you can read on these lines and that the Empire media collected, although it is currently difficult to find vestiges of that. Why? A game developed from scratch by a full-fledged Ubisoft after Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed 2, with Cameron at the helm… how could fall into oblivion? The truth is that faith moves mountains, but technology was not within reach of all the players, or at least he didn’t know how to satisfy what the player of 13 years ago wanted and could afford.



In addition, we had to get the NVIDIA kit that included glasses and an infrared sensor that connected to the television.

The Ubisoft team worked hand in hand with NVIDIA to bring forward NVIDIA 3DVision, a software for the firm’s graphics cards dating from 1991 and that was improved to achieve a 3D format almost impossible for that time. This was the beginning of failed experiment of 3D in the video game. The stereoscopic format accompanied releases like Uncharted 2, Resident Evil 5, and even World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, but its player basethe public interested in seeing the gigantic biceps of Chris Redfield in 3D, was almost null.

This was the first stone on the road, the first of many. The Avatar experience was prohibitivenot only ran into the reluctance of players who understood 3D as something exclusive to cinema —and cinema popcorn box of pure spectacle -, but the hardware was not ready for that. Ubisoft and 20th Century Studios were naive. To squeeze the game in 3D you needed a GeForce GTX 295, a GPU of just under 2GB of VRAM DDR3 which came on the market in 2009 for about 500 dollars. Likewise, it was mandatory to have a 3D-compatible monitor, HDMI connections and nothing less than a display panel. 120Hz.

the standard of refresh rate current is still 60HZ on most devices. Very few players even exceed 120 HZ 13 years later, so in 2009 we talked about something unthinkable. What we consider to be a standard today, HDMI for example, was very limited back then. On PC the most common was to see DVI connections while on consoles, HDMI was established with the PS3 and Xbox 360 Core just two years earlier, drawing gamers’ attention to consoles rather than PC. The failure was assured.

They had the technology, but it was not the time. Avatar sold approx. 2.7 million copies for May 2010. Good figures that came from the cinema boom, but that did not stay because of a technology that was almost non-existent at that time. The American media Wired highlighted the same day of its launch that the Avatar game “points the way into the future of movie games”—a somewhat hilarious statement since the “movie game” genre died soon after.