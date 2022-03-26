Avengers actors have been nominated for Oscars

Digital Millennium

This Sunday the Oscars 2022 awards will be held. The award ceremony will be at the Dolby theater. Some actors, movies and directors already paint as favorites to take home the golden statuette.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises and one that will surely win more than one award will be the movie ‘The power of the dog’, an original production of the streaming platform, Netflix.

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the favorites to win an Oscar for best performance. It has been 7 years since he got a nomination for this category. Despite being remembered mostly for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies, he showed that he excels playing other characters.

Cumberbatch is not the first actor in the ‘Avengers’ saga who has been nominated for an Oscar for his participation in other filmsSome have even been awarded the statuette.

These are the actors of the Avengers saga who have been nominated and who have an Oscar award

Gwyneth Kate Paltrow who plays Pepper Potts received an Oscar in 1999 for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

Samuel L Jackson is the actor who brings Nick Fury to life and was the winner of an honorary Oscar in 2021.

Robert Downey Jr. The actor who played Tony Stark for many years was nominated for an Oscar twice, first in 1992 as best actor for his participation in the movie “Chaplin” and then he was nominated for best supporting actor for Tropic “Thunder”. He unfortunately did not keep the statuettes.

Scarlett Johansson who plays ‘Black Widow’ also had two Oscar nominations. Both were in 2020, one went to best actress for ‘Marriage Story’ and best supporting actress in ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Mark Ruffalo He is one of the actors in the saga with the most nominations. The actor who plays the Hulk has been nominated three times for best supporting actor. In ‘The Kids Are All Right’ (2011), ‘Foxcatcher’ (2015) and ‘Spotlight’ (2016).

Jeremy Renner who gives life to Hawkeye was nominated in 2011 for best supporting actor for appearing in ‘The Town’.

Don Cheadle he was also nominated in 2004 for ‘Hotel Rwanda’

Josh Brolin is Thanos and in 2009 he got a nomination for best supporting actor thanks to his performance in ‘Milk’.

