Avengers age of Ultron / On Rai 2 the film with Ironman, Thor, Hulk and …

Avengers age of Ultron, film directed by Joss Whedon

Avengers age of Ultron it’s a movie that will go also broadcast on Rai 2 today, 27 September, starting at 11.57 pm. This film belongs to the group of sci-fi cinema works. The main actors of Avengers age of Ultron are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. The film in question has been distributed since the year 2015. The director of this film is Joss Whedon, who is also famous for directing the television series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The music for Avengers age of Ultron was composed by Brian Tyler, who also created the new Formula 1 theme in 2018. The costumes for the film were designed by Alexandra Byrne, who won a BAFTA for her work in feature film Persuasion. Among the protagonists of this science fiction film is Robert Downey Jr., who is famous for his role as the superhero Iron Man and for playing Scherlock Holmes.

Avengers age of Ultron, the plot of the film

In Avengers age of Ultron superheroes can be found in Sokovia, which is an Eastern European city. In this place, Baron Strucker is conducting experiments on humans, using Loki’s scepter. The superheroes are then forced to face two twins with supernatural powers. The Avengers are therefore able to defeat their enemies and take possession of Loki’s scepter again.

At some point, Banner and Stark realize that there is an artificial intelligence inside the scepter and with it they decide to carry out the Ultron global defense program. During the party organized to celebrate the victory over Strucker, Ultron is activated, takes the scepter and takes refuge again in Sokovia from the Baron. The Avengers team then tries to devise a plan to stop Ultron. The latter has in fact built a machine capable of lifting Sokovia and making it crash to the ground. All this would cause the extinction of mankind.

As Sokovia begins to rise, the superheroes prepare to take on Ultron’s army. At the same time, they try to evacuate as many civilians as possible from the city. At the end of difficult fights, the Avengers finally manage to defeat the evil Ultron and save the world. The latter then found a new base and plan to recruit more superheroes to their team. In fact, in the future they will have to face other challenges to protect and safeguard the whole of humanity.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

