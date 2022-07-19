Avengers Campus opens its doors at Disneyland Paris

the campus of France It was a headquarters of Tony’s father’s company, Howard Starkand the most astute fans will be able to find small references to that past of the place and the world of superheroes like little winks hidden but well in sight.

And that’s what they wanted: an absolutely immersive experience where everything is interconnected. “We want you to feel like a true campus recruit when you walk in here, and everything from the buildings to the merchandising goes in that direction,” he says. Jean-David MarqueMerchandise Product Manager.

Just walking around the area will already be an experience in which we will not stop meeting our favorite superheroesalways willing to take a photo with us, in what they have called ‘heroic encounters’.

Three times a day, we will receive a speech from okoye, black widow either Hombre de Hierro welcoming us to campus and thanking us for our heroism, but we’ll also see you just stroll and organize activities (As the training with the Dora Milaje of Wakanda waves dance battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy).

The rooftops will be the scene of incredible stunts and action scenes. Little Shao/Disney

And don’t stop watching rooftopsbecause you will more than likely catch a glimpse of our friend and neighbor Spiderman or witness an epic battle in which Black Widow and Black Panther team up to fight villains.

The area has, at the time of its opening, two attractions that will delight young and old: Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Y Spider-Man WEB Adventure.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE

The first is an exciting roller coaster in which the recruits will have to get on their ship to accompany Iron Man and Captain Marvel on a fast-paced excursion into space full of loops and dizzying turns.