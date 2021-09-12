Avengers: Cumberbatch’s improvised line | Cinema

This is the moment when there is a confrontation between Stephen Strange and Tony Stark, with the Supreme Stegone pointing out that his job is “to protect your reality, imbecile“.
That insult was an addition to the actor, as told to THR:
I remember on set when I called him an idiot there was a ripple effect. “God, did I just call Iron Man idiot?“. They kept it in the movie, good. And then also in the cinema he received the same reaction. I was tired of being compared to Liberace or all the other people who came to mind the guy with the goatee in front of me, so I tried to catch him off guard. It’s fun to play with these things to find ground. The more times you do it, the more comfortable you feel.
Avengers: Infinity War arrived at the cinema in April 2018 directed by the Russo brothers.
This is the synopsis:
From the birth of the universe, six elementary gems represent the various fundamental aspects of the cosmos and whoever possessed them all would reach omnipotence. This is the goal of Thanos, the mad titan who considers himself as a corrective to universal overpopulation and thinks he is a necessary and just measure, even benevolent, while to others his work appears, correctly, as a series of genocides. The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy will have to try to stop him, but as if his unstoppable power were not enough, there are from his alien armies and four lethal “sons”, each determined to deliver the gems of infinity to him.