Avengers: Endgame, all the oversights present in the final battle

As with most of the blockbusters ofMCU, Avengers: Endgame ended with a majestic third act. A huge set, including almost all the active characters of the franchise: in the film i Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxythe inhabitants of Wakanda ei Masters of the Mystical Artsget together to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin). But as impressive as it is to see all the superheroes at work in a single battle, one cannot overlook the mistakes and forgetfulness of the film’s final sequence.

Avengers: Endgame looks like the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Directed by Anthony And Joe Russo like the previous chapter, the film culminates with the titanic clash between Thanosthe Avengers and their respective allies. In addition to the battle, the making of the film was also a titanic undertaking. Infinity War And Endgame they go to compose a finale in two acts. If the first film manages the complex scenes and the crowded cast well, the second struggles more: the plot is more elaborate, time travel becomes demanding and culminates in a rich and confusing ending. Let’s see all the flaws, from the holes in the plot to the errors of VFX.