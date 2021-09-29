Avengers: Endgame, an alternative look at Iron Man’s funeral in a photo from the set

A new photo from the set of Avengers: Endgame gives fans an alternative look at Tony Stark / Iron Man’s funeral at the end of the film.

Avengers: Endgame ends with Iron Man’s funeral, held near the lake house, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ buen retiro after the Snap. The couple decide to raise their daughter Morgan (Lexi Rabe) away from the chaos before the final battle against Thanos pushes Tony to one last mission. Reddit user u / bhadabhagni released a striking photo from the set that offers an alternative point of view on the funeral scene.

Tony Stark’s funeral was filmed around the same time the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary photo was taken, which made it easier to bring all the stars together in one location. One clue that this wasn’t the version of the scene that made it to the big screen is that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is standing by the dock. In the film, the former director of SHIELD appeared last, remaining alone in the porch of the hut. It’s also interesting to ask who was that full CGI character standing on the far right of the shot.

Over the years, those who were on set for this Endgame scene have revealed their respective stories about filming that day. But arguably the most interesting story came from Hulk’s interpreter Mark Ruffalo, who was told it had to be a wedding sequence to avoid spoilers.