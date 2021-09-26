News

Avengers Endgame celebrated by Robert Downey Jr with an unreleased clapperboard

Two years after Tony Stark’s departure, Robert Downey Jr shares a trial take of Avengers Endgame on social networks … and comes from an iconic scene.

Two years ago it hit theaters Avengers Endgame, where is it Robert Downey Jr alias Tony Stark went out with a legendary “I am Iron Man“and the infamous”snap“: the actor has decided to celebrate this little anniversary by sharing a clapperboard never mounted (or we would say test, given the clothing) related to that sequence. It is an interesting take, because it is devoid of dialogue and you can only hear the snap of the fingers, accompanied by the facial expressions of the good Robert. If you’re not a huge fan, you may not know or remember what the fateful sequence was turned over during postproduction, in a completely different way from how it was conceived. Downey Jr reluctantly accepted the reshoot, because it was too emotional a moment to recover “cold” after the actual work had long since finished. Perhaps for this reason too, Downey Jr and Disney have agreed to reveal the original alternative clapperboard from Avengers Endgame, or at least his original proof, less tense and certainly of interest to Marvel’s philologists. Or for all the fans of an actor who, let’s not forget, has received two Oscar nominations in the past, for Charlot And Tropic Thunder.
Amaro the post “I can’t believe it’s been two years since Endgame”. In fact, the proceeds of $ 2,800,000,000 seem to come from another planet.
Robert Downey Jr .: “I was misbehaving before the internet, what luck!”

