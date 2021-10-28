Avengers: Endgame, Feige’s initial ideas | Cinema

Today’s curiosity aboutalways comes from the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just published and source of a vast amount of curiosity about UCM.

Kevin Feige’s initial ideas for the Russo brothers’ latest Avengers movie was the death of the original six Avengers:

“Kevin’s initial idea was that it was a Toy Story 3, with everyone diving into the furnace together”Reveals Joe Russo. Feige found resistance from the brothers because the story couldn’t take the time to celebrate each of them, something that fans wouldn’t accept once they were out of the theater.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

