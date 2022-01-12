Avengers: Endgame ignored a “mistake” regarding Star Lord

As satisfying as the third act of Avengers: Endgame, with all the action proposed to the public, and with the Avengers finally assembled, he presented some VFX not completely satisfactory, which of course do not jump to the eye but which are highlighted only at yet another vision.

The Reddit user meesa_lukai has unearthed an error involving Star-Lord and his charge in the film’s final act. During the big “Avengers Assemble” moment, Peter Quill can be seen flying as the heroes charge towards Thanos and his minions, but he only has thrusters on his shoes. This small detail highlighted has caused many users to wonder how exactly Star-Lord is able to fly with so little power. Here is the original post:

How the hell does Star Lord fly with just two tiny little rockets lol from marvelstudios

It seems clear that this is a specious “mistake”, given the fundamentally fantastic nature of the film and of superhero stories in general, but it can still be interesting to try to understand why we have not chosen to be more realistic when necessary.

