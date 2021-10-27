Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige wanted to kill all the Original Six

Despite Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in theaters later, it is Avengers: Endgame to be universally recognized as the film that put an end to the Infinity Saga, laying the foundations for a new generation of heroes ready to shine on the big screen and usher in a brand new phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That film resulted in the death of some iconic characters, present from the very beginning in the hugely successful franchise, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), while others, such as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), they have simply left the field. A closing of the circle certainly exciting, which originally could have been even more heartbreaking.

As revealed in the book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, at the beginning Kevin Feige had thought of killing all six original members of the Avengers team, the so-called “Original Six“, Namely Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk and Hawkeye. Still, it seems that the president of the House of Ideas had even thought of eliminating all the heroes in one fell swoop.

In the book, the co-director of the film Joe Russo revealed: “Kevin’s initial idea was inspired by Toy Story 3. Under that concept, the Avengers had to ‘jump all together in a furnace.’ However, we opposed this, because we thought that there would not be the time necessary to celebrate every single hero. And for the fans it would have been an impossible scenario to develop once they left the hall. “

Avengers: Endgame arrived in our cinemas on April 24, 2019, becoming the highest grossing in the history of cinema. In the cast of the film – among others – figure Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson. After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of allies left alive after the snap, the Avengers will have to reunite once again to undo the villain’s actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, regardless of the consequences that may be there.