Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t want to shoot the iconic Iron Man finale

The narrative arc of Tony Stark / Iron Man in the MCU ended tragically, despite the sacrifice made by the hero at the end of Avengers: Endgame has taken on a very special meaning, especially in reference to the entire past history of the superhero.

However, it appears that initially Robert Downey Jr. he didn’t really agree to shoot the iconic scene in which his character, just before snapping his fingers, boldly pronounces the words: “I’m Iron Man”, in response to Thanos who, previously, he had exclaimed that he was “Ineluctable”.

In the original cut of Endgame, Iron Man shouldn’t have said any lines at the time. However, while the Russos were working on the editing, they felt it was fitting for the hero to say one of his most iconic phrases again (which ties in directly to the first 2008 film, when Tony Stark revealed his superhero identity to the world). .

At the time, some time had already passed since principal photography was completed. However, when Downey Jr. was informed of the additional takes and the “new” line, he was initially unwilling to say it. The reason was explained by the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and co-director of Endgame Anthony Russo in the recently published book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” (via ComicBook).

Kevin Feige: “At first, when he found out we wanted to get back on set and shoot a new version of what is probably the most emotional moment in the whole movie, Robert was against it.”

Anthony Russo: “It’s not something that’s easy to compromise on. It was difficult to get Robert reoriented in the scene. It was difficult for him to understand, specifically, where we were in the narrative. When you lock yourself in the editing room and work day and night on his film, there comes a time when you know the material by heart. You really explored it from every possible point of view. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have new ideas. At that point, we were really sure what that scene needed. “

Avengers: Endgame arrived in our cinemas on April 24, 2019, becoming the highest grossing in the history of cinema. In the cast of the film – among others – figure Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson. After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of allies left alive after the snap, the Avengers will have to reunite once again to undo the villain’s actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, regardless of the consequences that may be there.

