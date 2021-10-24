Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t want to shoot the most iconic scene of the film

Robert Downey Jr. he was not convinced to turn again scene more iconic than Avengers: Endgame, a film that marked the end of his ten-year journey as Iron Man. This was unveiled by Kevin Feige and Anthony Russo, respectively president of Marvel Studios and co-director of the record-breaking film.

Two years after the release of Avengers: Endgame, curious anecdotes continue to emerge regarding the shooting of the film that has disintegrated every box office record global. One of the most recent things we discover is about Robert Downey Jr., historic Iron Man interpreter and probably the most loved actor in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to what is written in the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the American actor did not want to film a second time the most iconic scene of the film, the one in which he practically said goodbye to his character.

Tony Stark’s journey ended tragically, albeit in a very sensible way. After the “reverse” snap of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), to bring back those who had died in the previous snap, Iron Man realizes that the Earth is still in danger, due to the existence of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Eventually, Tony sacrifices his life to secure the future of the universe. He then decides to snap his fingers and put an end to this threat but, before doing so, he proudly says: “I’m Iron Man“Basically a direct response to Thanos who had previously stated:”I am inevitable“(translated into Italian with”I am ineluctable“). It was therefore the perfect reminder of the first Iron Man movie in which he uttered the same words to confirm his superhero identity. Apparently, though, this sequence could have been different, given the actor’s unwillingness. to return to the set to shoot it.

Loading... Advertisements

In fact, in the original Endgame cut, Iron Man said nothing. But, while they were editing the film, the Russo brothers came up with the idea of ​​making the superhero pronounce the iconic phrase. By that time, it had been a while since filming wrapped, so when Downey was informed of the additional filming, the actor said he didn’t want to. Kevin Feige and Anthony Russo explained what happened as follows: “When he found out we wanted to go back to shooting a new version of the scene, Robert initially told me he didn’t want to do it“. To the words of Feige, are added those of Russo:”I mean, it’s not the kind of thing you can do very easily. So, yes, it was hard for Robert to have to sink into that emotional tension again. It was difficult for him to understand specifically where we were with the narrative. When you are in the editing room, working with the material every day, you have a deeper understanding. You explore it in every possible way. It is therefore not impossible for a new idea to strike you. At that point, we were really sure what the scene needed“.

In short, it is quite understandable that Robert Downey Jr. did not want to embody the character again, only to say goodbye a second time. The filming of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was thrilling for all involved, especially as it represented the culmination of the MCU’s first decade of storytelling. But it’s safe to assume that it has been hugely harder for Downey, as he’s been in the franchise from the very beginning. The actor was not returning to shoot just any scene: that was in fact the final moment of Iron Man, for which it was necessary to prepare very well from a mental and emotional point of view.