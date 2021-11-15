Avengers: Endgame, the IMAX version on Disney + reveals an unprecedented detail

Earlier last week, Disney + announced that IMAX releases of as many as thirteen of the movies Marvel Studios would be added to the streaming service. Just like in special theaters, fans will now be able to enjoy that 26% more on-screen action from home, which is no small detail, especially if a director has shot parts of his film using IMAX cameras.

These IMAX versions have been available on the platform since last November 12, and despite the few days that have passed, the most attentive fans have already found some key details that may have escaped those who have seen the film only in the so-called “standard” version. In particular, a detail emerged on Reddit (via CBM) about a scene from the ending of Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

When the message that Tony Stark recorded prior to his death is played, the IMAX version of the film reveals that, along with Pepper Potts, Happy Hogan, and Morgan, Captain America and Thor were also in the room. In the widescreen version of the film, both appear framed from the chest down, so it is likely that someone may not have even noticed their presence, or at least not immediately connected the silhouettes to their respective characters (especially as regards Steve Rogers).

Click here to see the original post

It’s amazing how much difference it makes just to see the faces of Cap and Thor: it is a detail that, inevitably, definitely adds something more to the scene in question. After all, Steve and the Thunder God were two of Iron Man’s closest allies, as well as friends, and they were there, alongside him, in the battle against Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame arrived in our cinemas on April 24, 2019, becoming the highest grossing in the history of cinema. In the cast of the film – among others – figure Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson. After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of allies left alive after the snap, the Avengers must reunite once again to undo the villain’s actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, regardless of the consequences that may be there.