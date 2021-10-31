News

Avengers: Endgame, the new figure of Cap | Cinema

Hot Toys unveiled images of the new 1: 6 scale figure from Captain America 2012 version seen in a well-known sequence of the cinematic blockbuster Avengers: Endgame of the Russo brothers.

You can see the product images below:

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

What do you think of this new Hot Toys figure of Captain America in his version of the first Avengers? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Hot Toys / facebook

