News

Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers on a scene | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the directors of Avengers: Endgame talked about an iconic moment in the film, theAvengers, unite! shouted from Captain America in the third act.

No one else can play Steve Rogers”Commented Anthony Russo on Chris Evans. “He has a deep understanding of the character, what he would do and his character, he is truly unique. It’s perfect“.

On the battle cry Joe Russo then explained:

We suggested giving it another touch […]. We thought: “Do you know what it is? We go against expectations, we keep the audience on their toes waiting for the pause between the two words“. It was supposed to be a historic moment and, as you know, [Chris Evans] hit the spot on the first take.

captain america chris evans

Since this is such a famous phrase and there are so many characters available, was there ever the possibility that it was entrusted to another superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Russo brothers replied:

Anthony: No!

Joe: Really, no. We always thought it was Cap’s time, and I’m not even sure why. For us, he had to be the one to say it.

Anthony: I don’t think there has ever been a time when we thought about entrusting it to someone other than Cap. Cap has always been a special guide for us throughout the story because he was our gateway to the UCM. That’s why we make a lot of reference to this character for many of the most important points in history.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

Source

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
716
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
698
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
582
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
484
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
479
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
472
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
373
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
370
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top