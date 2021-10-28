Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers on a scene | Cinema

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the directors oftalked about an iconic moment in the film, theAvengers, unite! shouted fromin the third act.

“No one else can play Steve Rogers”Commented Anthony Russo on Chris Evans. “He has a deep understanding of the character, what he would do and his character, he is truly unique. It’s perfect“.

On the battle cry Joe Russo then explained:

We suggested giving it another touch […]. We thought: “Do you know what it is? We go against expectations, we keep the audience on their toes waiting for the pause between the two words“. It was supposed to be a historic moment and, as you know, [Chris Evans] hit the spot on the first take.

Since this is such a famous phrase and there are so many characters available, was there ever the possibility that it was entrusted to another superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Russo brothers replied:

Anthony: No! Joe: Really, no. We always thought it was Cap’s time, and I’m not even sure why. For us, he had to be the one to say it. Anthony: I don’t think there has ever been a time when we thought about entrusting it to someone other than Cap. Cap has always been a special guide for us throughout the story because he was our gateway to the UCM. That’s why we make a lot of reference to this character for many of the most important points in history.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

