Avengers: Hawkeye in a concept | Cinema

Longtime Marvel Studios artist Andy Park has released a concept he created for the cinematic blockbuster online Avengers: Endgame, directed by the Russo brothers.

The concept in question shows us an alternative and discarded design of the Hawkeye costume.

You can see the concept below:

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

What do you think of this concept art? As always, tell us yours below!

SOURCE: Andy Park / Instagram


