‘Avengers’: How do the protagonists see themselves today 10 years after its premiere?

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since we’ve seen the strongest heroes on the planet fight together?

The day has come when it opens Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness MCU tape that manages to add the best of phase 4 of Marvel Studios. But all this that Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are holding comes from a decade ago, when they premiered The Avengersbeing 2012 when we saw the The planet’s mightiest heroes act as a true team, promising that if they can’t save the earth they will surely avenge it. At the end of April, this film directed by Joss Whedon premiered in which we already knew Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and allowed us to bond with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Check out what the actors who brought these powerful characters to life a decade ago look like today.

Robert Downey Jr.

after 10 years Robert Downey Jr. He has already moved away from the role of Tony Stark. He is now filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama, Oppenheimer.

filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.

Scarlett Johansson

After Black Widow Scarlett Johanssonn ended his relationship with the MCU. Last year she returned to her role in Sing 2.

Chris Evans

Endgame also meant the end of Chris Evans like Captain America. He is now preparing to be a new hero of the Galactic Alliance in Lightyear.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth he has gone from being an indestructible god to one with feelings and relapses. We will see him again as the strongest avenger in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Mark Ruffalo

Will be Mark Ruffalo What has changed the most in these 10 years? In addition to appearing in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi, we also saw him in Project Adam with Ryan Reynolds.

Jeremy Renner

the character of Jeremy Renner little by little it was gaining strength within the MCU until it managed to have its own series on Disney Plus. Not bad for a SHIELD archer.

Tom Hiddleston

The Avengers It was the second film in which Tom Hiddleston appeared and since then he has done nothing but win the hearts of fans, a love that was reaffirmed with the Loki series.