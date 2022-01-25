Avengers in Serie A! Chiellini and Bonucci become Cap and Thor in the Fedez podcast

It is a time of relative quiet for the Avengers: the multiverse is emitting its first cries (and for now it is the prerogative of only Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Loki), the great threats of the past have been defeated and the new ones have not yet fully manifested. So why not take a vacation in Italy?

Said, done: while someone talks about the possible return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, in fact, Captain America, Spider-Man, Thor and Iron Man made their surprise appearance … In the last episode of Wild Moss, the podcast of Fedez and Luis Sal!

But what are our heroes doing there … Or, better, their voices? Yes, because to take part in the podcast were Angelo Maggi, Marco Vivio, Massimiliano Manfredi and Alex Polidori, Italian voices of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Spider-Man. The reason for this choice is explained by Fedez at the beginning of the episode: the rapper forgot to leave the microphones on during the recording, for which a completely re-dubbing was necessary … And who better than the four Avengers?

During this episode of Wild Moss, therefore, the two conductors and guests Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chellini were able to count on the voices of four of the most beloved superheroes in the world: eye, a “Spider baby!“here and there! Did you appreciate this solution? Let us know in the comments! Let’s see, in the meantime, what are the Marvel films coming out in 2022.