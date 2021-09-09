Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch: “I improvised an iconic moment of the film”

Benedict Cumberbatch admitted he improvised an iconic moment from the film Avengers: Infinity War. The actor then referred to the scene in which Doctor Strange responds angrily to the umpteenth provocation of Iron Man, the Marvel superhero played by Robert Downey Jr.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel movie released in 2018, audiences witnessed the controversial relationship between Iron Man and Doctor Strange and then the “science versus magic” debate. It took a few lines to understand how much the two were not really nice, as is clear in the scene in which the Supreme Sorcerer tells Stark about the existence of the gems of infinity. With the advent of Thanos, then, things changed and Doctor Strange became the only one that Iron Man had to trust to defeat the villain and save the universe. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch admitted that one of the movie moments audiences loved most was something he improvised on the spot, in part because he was tired of being Iron Man’s target.

The scene in question is where Iron Man tells Strange: “What exactly is your job, other than making balloon animals?“, and Strange replies:”Protect your reality, seize ** and“. This last word, translated into Italian with”imbecile“, it was therefore improvised.”I remember on set when I called it cogli..e, there was this sort of ripple effect. ‘Oh my God. You just told Iron Man he’s a cogli..e?’“Cumberbatch recalled, adding:”They chose to keep that moment, good for them. And then he had the same kind of reception at the cinema. I was just bored, so I tried to knock it down“.

As for the Marvel multiverse, it has been glimpsed in Avengers: Endgame and explored a lot more in Loki. The animated series What If …?, Available on Disney +, then offers a further look at the alternative Marvel universes but, being animated and therefore free from the production limits of most films, it is impossible to know which of those worlds, in case. , will feature in a future live action film. The public will still have the opportunity to return to find out in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film directed by Sam Raimi, due out in March 2022.