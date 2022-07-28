Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studioscaused the Hall H pavilion at San Diego Comic Con 2022 to collapse announcing the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 5 almost complete and the biggest surprise of all: Phase 6 with the ‘Fantastic Four’ movie and two (TWO) new ‘Avengers’ movies in less than six months: ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty‘ Y ‘Avengers: Secret Wars‘.

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the character featured in the season finale of ‘Loki’ season 1, is confirmed as well the great villain of ‘The Multiverse Saga‘ (comprising Phases 4, 5 and 6) and thus as the stand-in for Thanos.

The new Avengers movies are scheduled for 2025, so it’s still early to know all the details about them… But that’s what we’re here for. In this article we will be compiling all the information (the cast, the trailers, the first images…) as it is announced.

For the moment, what yes we can confirm is its director: Destin Daniel Cretton. The director of ‘Shang Chi’ replaces the Russo brothers and seems to become Kevin Feige’s new fetish filmmaker, since he is also preparing ‘Shang-Chi 2’ (no confirmed date, although he also points to Phase 6) and developing the ‘Wonder Man’ series for Disney+.

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Release Date

Feige’s announcement at Comic Con was accompanied by a release date that is still a little bit off: 2 of May 2025.

We will have to wait almost 6 years for The Avengers to meet again since the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ occurred, but in between we will be able to enjoy over a dozen new movies in which the characters will evolve and many new ones will be presented to us. maybe…Also the X-Men?

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, Synopsis. Who is Kan?

Although we do not have an official synopsis yet, the main argument is clear: The Avengers will have to face the most powerful villain of Phase 6: Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors will be in charge of giving life to the villain, and according to what we could see in the series ‘Loki’ promises to be memorable. But, who is this character?

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror was born Nathaniel Richards, a descendant of Reed Richards and Sue Storm from ‘Fantastic Four’. He came into the world in the 30th centurya time when the world was consumed by violence, and Kang brought peace by conquering the planet. When he gained access to a time machine, Kang began to expand his conquest throughout history, often taking on other identities such as Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, or Pharaoh Rama-Tut..

Kang being a time traveler has caused the timelines to change around him many times. He cares little for the laws of time and has frequently interacted with his own personal history, with himself. On one occasion, his teenage self, horrified by his future, attempted to erase him by traveling back in time and founding the young avengers like Iron Lad. Will we see this beginning of the Young Avengers in this movie?

All of Kang’s different identities (Immortus, Rama-Tut, etc.) have separated and become different beings in their own right. It’s not unusual for a Kang story to see two versions of the time traveler going head to head with each other, so the normal thing is that we see several versions of Kang throughout this Saga of the Multiverse.

The normal thing is that the third installment of Ant-Man, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, resolves several of the doubts we have, since it has been confirmed that Kang will be the main villain of the film that will start Phase 5a detail that Feige has said is not accidental…

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, Cast

The only one confirmed Jonathan Majors, as he is the villain that gives the film its name. The rest is speculation, and the key is to find out which team the new Avengers will form.

Of the “classic” team of the first installment surely thor will return, although we do not know if Chris Hemsworth or Natalie Portman. He too Captain Americaor at least one of them. falcon (Anthony Mackie) should be fixed, but we can’t rule out a Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) or She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), protagonist of ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’, will be another permanent member of the group (surely the second), and presumably Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) will replace Hawk Eye (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to the black widow by Scarlett Johansson.

Other superheroes that joined the Avengers in later movies should also appear, such as spider-man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ant Man (Paul Rudd), the new line-up of Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Pantherwhoever is the successor of T’Challa (Chawdick Boseman) in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Shang Chi (Sim Liu), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) should also join, and we can’t forget possible comebacks like Loki (Tom Hiddlestone), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) or the White Vision (Paul Bettany).

But it is also that we cannot ignore all the heroes that are about to be presented, with ‘The Fantastic Four’ as the most outstanding of a list that also includes Daredevil (CharlieCox) Blade (Mahershala Ali), iron heart (Dominic Thorne), dead pool (Ryan Reynolds), and… X Men?

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, Trailer and images

At the moment we do not have images or a trailer available, but we will expand information as it is announced.

