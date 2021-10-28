Avengers: the reaction of Robert Downey Jr. | Cinema

When the Russos’ introduction to Downey Jr. hit Tony Stark’s final moments, their nerves began to break down, but their belief in the story solidified. “When we told him the story point by point and it came to his death, Robert started to cry”Explained Joe Russo. “When he finished he told us, ‘This is fucking wonderful.’ That’s where we knew it had to be done, because we had heard it“.

From the volume The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we discover Robert Downey Jr.’s reaction to the discovery of Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and was written by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely. Among the executive producers also Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin, Evangeline Lilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Chadwick Boseman.

The official synopsis of cinecomic:

Half of the living things in the universe have been wiped out and a single future now seems possible. Will the Avengers and their superhero allies be able to undo the destructive power of the Infinity Stones? We are at the end of the game, and it is time to make sacrifices.

