Avengers, the Scarlett Johansson issue drives away the return of the Russo brothers

The legal action taken by Scarlett Johansson against Disney regarding the hybrid distribution of Black Widow has already caused the company considerable damage to its image, and now it seems that it could have some repercussions also on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, a new report from the Wall Street Journal states that i Russo brothers, directors of some of the franchise’s biggest hits such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, are pondering whether to return to directing a Marvel film after what happened with Black Widow.

The newspaper writes that since the issue emerged the two filmmakers have “impasse reached in talks to direct another Marvel movie” and the way the studio behaved “left them unsure how their next film would be released and how they would get paid.” The Russos declined an invitation to comment on the report.

Among other projects, we remember, the directors have repeatedly expressed their interest in making a possible film-event based on Secret Wars.

In the meantime, good news has arrived at Disney on the live-action front traits or inspired by the animated classics, with Emma Stone who after some initial concerns has signed a contract to return in the role of Cruella in a sequel entrusted again to the direction of. Craig Gillespie.