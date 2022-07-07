Average price of gasoline falls to $4.8: where it has fallen the most and where it is cheaper to buy fuel | Univision Money News
The average price of gasoline has dropped to $4.8 dollars a gallon in the United States amid lower demand at gas stations. However, the sustained decline could be halted as the number of people vacationing by road is expected to increase this month, motoring association AAA said.
“About 80% of gas stations are selling regular gasoline for less than $5”said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. This represents a relief from the very high prices close to or above $6 a gallon seen in May in many stations throughout the country due to strong demand and the escalation of oil prices in world markets.
“But July is a typically intense month for demand because more people travel by road, so this downward price trend may be short-lived,” Gross warned.
Although at this time two key variables within the United States portend that prices would not rise again towards recent records: gasoline demand is down slightly from last year’s levels and inventories of this specific fuel have increased by 2.6 million of barrels.
“This dynamic of supply and demand, together with the drop in oil prices, have caused a drop in prices at gas stations. If this trend continues, drivers would continue to have a break,” said the AAA.
On the external front, current oil prices help support the outlook for lower gasoline prices. The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the world benchmark, fell this Wednesday to a 12-week low and closed down almost 3% to $99.78.
As has happened with gasoline prices, oil prices have steadily moved away from the maximums recorded when Russia unleashed its war in Ukraine and with it a cascade of sanctions that underpinned the prices of the barrel due to fears that they would become scarcer. world level.
Where has the price of gasoline fallen the most in the US?
⛽️ Texas: down 13 cents to $4,368
⛽️ Delaware: down 13 cents to $4,661
⛽️ Arizona: down 12 cents to $5,131
⛽️ Illinois: Down 12 cents to $5,267
⛽️ Indiana: down 12 cents to $4,848
⛽️ Ohio: down 12 cents to $4,706
Where is the cheapest gallon of gasoline
⛽️ South Carolina: $4.29
⛽️ Mississippi: $4.31
⛽️ North Carolina: $4.43