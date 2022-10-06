Avianca reactivates direct flight to Petén from Guatemala City and announces two more international frequencies

“Guatemala is an important market for Avianca in which we see great potential to develop our business model with a local operator. So far this year, more than 350,000 passengers have flown with us on more than 3,500 flights, to nearly 60 destinations throughout the continent,” Frederico Pedreira, Avianca Chief Operations Officer, said in a statement.

The Aviateca airline announced that, as of December 2022, it will resume the operation of national and international flights under the Avianca commercial brand, with the hope of increasing its connectivity offer by up to 53%.

According to the airline, the routes with which it will initially restart operations are:

Guatemala City – Flores, Petén.

Guatemala City – Palmerola, Tegucigalpa.

Guatemala City-San Salvador.

The new national and international operation will allow the airline to increase more than 2,500 seats per week in 14 flights per week.

Avianca reported that the routes will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity for 180 passengers, who will be able to enjoy additional benefits as part of the LifeMiles loyalty program, among other commercial offers with

more than 15 complementary products such as additional luggage, protected cancellation, choice of seat, priority boarding, among others.

“Thanks to this initiative, the country will have more investment, tourism and customers will have access to a greater connectivity offer,” the company said in a statement, while also reporting that tickets are already on sale through its various channels.