Aviaria in Rome, part of Villa Pamphilj closed to the public

Avian risk in Rome, part of Villa Pamphilj closed. The order of the mayor of the capital Roberto Gualtieri for the death of a swan near the lake. The provision, the provision reads, “following a specific request from the Prevention Department of the Asl Rm3 – Animal Health and Farm Hygiene Unit” as regards the “east part of Via Leone XIII, the one where the Giglio lake is located“.” The measure was adopted after the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Rome on 26.11.2021 had communicated a positivity for avian flu in the poultry species present in the Laghetto del Giglio, inside the Park ”.

” The subsequent communication of 28.11.2021 from the Reference Center for avian flu, the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie – the competent councilor announces -, confirmed the positivity for the avian influenza virus subtype H5N1 with high pathogenicity ”.

“The partial closure of the Park – said the Councilor for the Environment Sabrina Alfonsi – was arranged as a precaution for a period of 10 days or in any case for the time necessary to carry out the necessary investigations to exclude any further spread of the virus towards the by visitors and allow the correct execution of the further interventions deemed necessary. It should be noted that the biological risk is limited to the sole possibility of mechanically transmitting the virus, hence the reasons for the measure adopted today, while there is no risk to the consumption of poultry meat and eggs“emphasizes Alfonsi.

THE MAYOR GUALTIERI – ” It is really a great regret for me to sign the ordinance that provides for the partial closure to the public of the eastern part of the Villa Pamphilj Park, where the Giglio lake is located, a place that is particularly dear to me and that I love to frequent together. to my family ” writes the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri in a post on Facebook. ” This is a precautionary measure requested by the Asl Rm3 following the death of a pond swan from bird flu. For the next 10 days, therefore, we will not be able to access that area of ​​the park, but this will be used to make further investigations and, above all, to prevent the virus from spreading mechanically”. ” The health of citizens is a priority for us. I hope to be able to return this precious and unique place of our city to the Romans as soon as possible ” concludes the mayor.

THE REGIONAL ASSESSOR D’AMATO – “The veterinary services of the ASL Roma 3 have reported to the municipal administration the notification of a full-blown case of avian flu at the lake of Villa Pamphilj” declares the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato. “L ‘interdiction of the area is a precautionary provision and will be monitored by the veterinary services of the Local Health Authority and the Zooprophylactic Institute, thus creating an attentive area. All the veterinary services of Lazio have been in a state of early warning for days due to the cases detected in Ostia Antica. There is no restriction on the dietary use of eggs and poultry. The situation is under control and continuously monitored “.