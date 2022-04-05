Aviation medicine must return to AFAC

The Communications, Infrastructure and Transportation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies is working on an initiative to modify the Civil Aviation Law, with the aim that the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) be responsible for managing the matter in Mexicoso yese complies with international recommendations and protects the safety of air operations.

The commission, chaired by Deputy Víctor Manuel Pérez Díaz, has held talks with retired General Víctor Manuel Rico Jaime, a surgeon with a specialty and master’s degree in Aerospace Medicine, as well as founder of the first program in this specialty at the Army University and Air Force in 1985, to work on this initiative.

According to General Rico Jaime, there are two main reasons that drive the creation of this proposal: the first one is comply with the Convention on International Civil Aviationbetter known as the Chicago Convention, where it is established that aerospace medicine be supervised by the aeronautical authority of each signatory country of the treaty.

The second reason is that, once this step is taken, restart the growth and development of aerospace medicine in Mexico, In addition, the doctors who belong to this area of ​​AFAC, or third parties authorized to perform medical examinations, have the minimum training at the diploma level to certify the aptitude of the personnel with professionalism and the best aeromedical criteria, and thereby contribute to safety. of operations.

“If we want to be a country consistent with development and be honest, first of all we have to comply with the treaty. Returning aerospace medicine to the aviation authority is key to recovering the level that was lost many years ago, for the benefit of our country and the safety of aeronautical operations”, emphasized Rico Jaime.

For his part, Octavio Amezcua, surgeon and pilot, member of the Mexican Association of Aviation Medicine and an expert in human factors, expressed that this proposed decree is a good idea for civil aviation in Mexico, since he considers that medical examinations of psychophysical fitness of aeronautical technical personnel and the issuance of licenses must be issued by the AFAC, since it is established in this way practically all over the world, following the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization. He added that the person responsible for this area should also be a specialist in aerospace medicine, and not someone without knowledge in the field.

This is the second time that the Commission has focused efforts to achieve this goal. Last year the parliamentary group corresponding to the LXIII legislature, promoted within the Chamber a decree to return aerospace medicine to the aviation authority; however, the proposal was not approved.

Amezcua added that, in addition to modifying the Civil Aviation Law, it is necessary to create specialized regulations for aeronautical technical personnel, since “The AFAC cannot take the same transport medicine regulation and make it its own to do the aeronautical personnel exams, but it has to be adapted by specialists in the field.”

Both specialists agreed that achieving this objective would help at the current moment in which national aviation is facing the FAA, since it would solve the problem of who supervises the medical examination, an area in which the US authority found deficiencies during its audit of Mexican aviation and that triggered the downgrading to Category 2.