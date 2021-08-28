News

Avis Valmadrera. Many young people at the evening dedicated to donation


avis valmadrera

The initiative was promoted in collaboration with the municipal Youth Council

About forty young people who participated in the evening

VALMADRERA – The initiative carried out by Avis Valmadrera in collaboration with the Youth Consult which involved at least forty new 18-year-olds born in 2003 in Valmadrera and Malgrate at the Fatebenefratelli Cultural Center in an aperitif around the blood donation theme.

The president Vincenzo Barzani he invited to deepen among the numerous volunteering opportunities and to do good that of donating blood, or how to save human lives and how hospitals increasingly need donors.

avis valmadrera

The mayor of Valmadrera Antonio Rusconi thanked Avis for the educational significance of the initiative, theCouncilor for Culture Marcello Butti and the President of the Youth Council Michele Magni, for the collaboration and underlined how the Avis activity is a particular gift because it is anonymous, good is done regardless of the person who will receive and who will have the benefit.

The mayor of Malgrate Flavio Polano he highlighted how coming of age means taking on responsibilities and this is an important way of donating your blood.

Numerous young people went to the banquet to ask for information and some even joined. Following the scheduled aperitif and the screening of the film “The Greatest Showman”, while on Tuesday evening, again with Avis continues “Cinema together” with “Bridge of Spies” by Steven Spielberg.

