AVM FRITZ! Box 7530 AX: super discount for one of the best routers on the market





This is a great price: 135.99 instead of 189.99 for AVM’s new Wi-Fi 6 router, FRITZ! Box 7530 AXconsidered as the best brand for connectivity solutions for ease of use and performance.





FRITZ! Box 7530 AX can be configured down to the smallest detailso you can get exactly what you want from your Wi-Fi connection – for gaming, streaming, and other home uses.







FRITZ! Box 7530 AX: the technical features

The FRITZ! Box 7530 AX shares practically all the features of the simple FRITZ! Box 7530, which ranks a step below AVM’s top of the range, the FRITZ! Box 7590. Supports DSL connections up to 300 Mb / s with supervectoringthe functionality Mesh and those of the telephone switchboard. It is therefore possible to connect both a DECT telephone and an analog telephone terminal, as well as connect mobile devices to the landline number (or an Internet number) via the FRITZ! App Fon mobile app. It also supports fax and answering machine functions. There are 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 2.0 port, which can be used to connect storage devices such as pendrive or external disks to the router: this memory can be used to store voice mail recordings or faxes, but also to share files. To all intents and purposes, the FRITZ! with a hard disk connected it turns into a NAS, even if very basic.

In short, it is a solution suitable for both very advanced home users, and in the business world, where the integrated PBX (telephone switchboard) is particularly usefulas well as being fairly simple to set up.





The novelty in the AX version is support for Wi-Fi 6, which improves wireless performance over previous models. Looking at the specifications, you may be puzzled by the values ​​indicated: 7530 AX in fact can transfer data at the maximum (theoretical) speed of 2,400 Mbps, 1,800 Mbps on 5 GHz and 600 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. Much better than the previous model with Wi-Fi support. Fi 5, which ran at 866 Mbps and 400 Mbps on the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands respectively. More details can be found here.











Check out all the other Amazon offers today too!